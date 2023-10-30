All treats: Gobble up these Halloween food deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Halloween treats don’t have to wait for dusk and trick-or-treating to being.

Restaurants are offering all kinds of deals and freebies to celebrate the holiday. That means you can grab the deals as early as Tuesday morning for breakfast!

7-Eleven : 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get BOGO large pizzas through the 7-Eleven app. The deal can be claimed both in-store and through delivery from 7NOW.

Andy’s Frozen Custard : Ghosts and goblins will scream for a free small one-topping sundae. The freebie is available for costumed kids under 12 on Halloween.

Applebee’s: Spooky Sips are yours for just $5 all month long at Applebee’s. Options include the Tipsy Zombie and Dracula’s Juice. On Halloween only, you can also get a free 10-piece order of boneless wings with pickup or delivery orders that are $40 or more. Use the code SCARY23 at checkout.

Buffalo Wild Wings : Halloween happens to fall on a Tuesday, which is good for wing-lovers. It means you can grab BOGO 50% off all traditional wings at the restaurant chain. Members of Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ Rewards program can enjoy BOGO wings.

Burger King : The fast food giant announced the “Trick or Heat” meal. Rewards members can get one Ghost Pepper Whopper or regular Whopper, 4-Piece Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries or regular 4-Piece Chicken Fries, Small French Fry, Small Beverage and a Hershey Sundae Pie for the special price of $13 on Halloween only.

Casey’s Pizza: Feed the crowd on Halloween with BOGO 50% off all large pizzas. The deal is good through Oct. 31.

Cheesecake Factory: If you don’t get enough sweet treats on Halloween, Cheesecake Factory has you covered. Through Nov. 2, members of the Cheesecake Factory Rewards program will get a free slice of cheesecake with any order of $40 or more.

Chipotle : The deal is on at Chipotle Tuesday afternoon. From 3 p.m. until close on Halloween Chipotle will sell Booritos. Members of the Chiptole Rewards program can get one for just $6 when ordering online or through the app and using the code BOORITO.

Domino’s : If you make a purchase of $7.99 or more, you can grab a free medium, two-topping pizza that you can use within 30 days. While the offer can’t be claimed on Halloween or New Year’s Eve, you can still earn the coupon with orders on Halloween for your next use. This deal will be available until Feb. 11.

Fazoli’s: Make Fazoli’s a stop on your list this Halloween. The restaurant chain is offering kids a free children’s meal if they come inside to eat and are dressed in a costume.

Krispy Kreme : Grab a free Halloween doughnut when you go to a location in costume on Halloween.

Noodles & Company: Members of Noodles & Company’s Rewards program will get a BOGO 50% off in their account. It is good on regular-sized entrees through Nov. 2.

Papa Murphy’s: The Jack-O’-Lantern Pizza is a Halloween favorite that Papa Murphy’s is offering again this year.

QuikTrip: A Halloween favorite returns to QuikTrip. The stores are giving away a free vanilla cone to trick-or-treaters ages 12 and under on Halloween. The freebie is available starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday until QT Kitchens locations close. Children must be dressed in costume and trick-or-treat inside any QT location.

Raising Cane’s: Order an adult combo meal and get a free kid’s combo meal on Halloween. The deal is only good for Raising Cane’s Rewards members.

Smoothie King: Members of the company’s rewards program will get a coupon for 15% off one app order through Oct. 31. The offer must be redeemed through the app and cannot be redeemed in person.

Sonic Drive-In: Your goblins will love visiting Sonic on Halloween. The Drive-In is offering $0.50 corn dogs all day long. Plus, enjoy half-off cheeseburgers after 5 p.m. on Halloween.

Zaxby’s: Enjoy BOGO free boneless wings meals through Oct. 31. The offer can be found in Zaxby’s Rewards app. The deal is only available at participating locations while supplies last.

