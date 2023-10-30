Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee raises $950 for Falling Forward

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The First Warn 5 Weather team continued its 3 Degree Guarantee program for the month of September, keeping their forecast as accurate as possible.

On Friday, local nonprofit Falling Forward received a $950 check as part of our 3 Degree Guarantee.

Falling Forward helps people with traumatic injuries by paying for their rehab after their insurance runs out. The all-volunteer organization just celebrated 10 years and has helped more than 160 patients.

Each weekday during the 10 p.m. newscast the First Warn 5 Weather Team will deliver a guaranteed forecast that includes the high temperature for Kansas City for the following day. Then each day on KCTV5 News at 6 p.m. they will compare the forecast high temperature to the actual high temperature reported at KCI.

ALSO READ: Value Unconditional: Local organization helps people move from trauma to triumph

Every time the forecast high temperature is within 3 degrees of the actual high, KCTV5 will donate $50 to a local charity. At the end of each month, KCTV5 will add up the total and present a check to the selected charity.

The First Warn 5 Weather team prides itself on accuracy and is excited to be helping those in Kansas City and surrounding areas. That way when we get it right, everyone wins!

Congrats to Falling Forward on being our most recent recipient, receiving $950 for our forecast predictions in the month of September!

