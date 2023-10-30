2 dead in Independence after residential shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - On Sunday evening, the Independence Police Department was dispatched to the area of 21100 block of east 50th Terrace Drive on a shooting call.

A 911 call was made to the IPD stating that someone was shooting in the area and someone was yelling for help.

Upon arrival, police found two men inside a residence dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say that detectives are interviewing involved parties to determine what led to this incident, however, Independence police does not currently have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

