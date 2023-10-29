Aging & Style
MCC hosts Girl Scout medical workshop in hopes of boosting interest in healthcare careers

By Zoë Shriner
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the healthcare industry struggles to find enough workers, Metropolitan Community College and the Girl Scouts are working together to help increase young women’s interest in medical professions.

The U.S. is set to face a shortage of physicians and nurses by the end of this current decade.

In response, MCC hosted 21 Girl Scouts from across the area on Saturday. They spent the day learning about the college’s programs and picked up several new skills, including CPR.

“This gives those young ladies opportunities to say ‘Hey, in a very stressful situation, I can make good decisions early on, call for help, start CPR and create a positive outcome,’” said Todd Gringer, Simulation Faculty at the MCC Health Science Institute.

MCC hopes the Girl Scouts’ experience will encourage some of them to pursue careers in healthcare.

