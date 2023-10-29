Local VFW holds veteran service event at WWI museum and memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Veterans helping veterans– Missouri’s 5th District VFW held its first-ever veteran’s organization event at the WWI Museum and Memorial on Saturday morning.

Several veteran service organizations across Kansas City came together – all with a goal to help fellow veterans and first responders learn about the wide range of services that are available to them.

Warrior’s Ascent, Heroes on the Water and Wounded Warriors Family Support were just a few that were at the event.

The VFW said service to our country can lead to day-to-day issues such as PTSD, physical health and mental health, mobility, and finances.

Organizers said they hope this event will help alleviate and even resolve these issues for veterans who believe they have nowhere to turn to.

“If you’re hurting and you need help, reach out to us, let us help you. We want to help you, that’s why we’re here. VFW, we’re still serving, let us help you because we’ve been there,” said Liz Jordan, Missouri VFW 5th District Commander.

Jordan said they hope to hold another event like this one in June.

