KCKPD: Death investigation underway for woman found dead outside

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating the metro area’s second case of a woman found dead since Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Minnesota Avenue just before 9 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a woman dead outside.

No further information has been released concerning the woman’s identity or her suspected cause of death, but the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

