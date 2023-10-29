Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold lingers into early this week

By Alena Lee
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another round of cold rain develops late morning into midday. Temperatures for most of the area will stay above 32 degrees, but just north of the metro, we could see temperatures fall near the freezing mark which would allow for some kind of frozen precipitation to reach the ground. However, there might be a small enough layer of warmer air just above the surface that may help melt any snow into rain, and the rain may have time to refreeze once it reaches the layer of much colder air near the surface, allowing it to turn into sleet.

There’s also the potential we see a mix of rain, sleet and snow in parts of our viewing area. Most of the precipitation will come to an end by the afternoon with drier weather in store early in the week. However, cooler air comes spilling in from the north as high pressure pushes southward. This will bring us to our first hard freeze of the season as temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 20s early Monday. It stays cold, even Tuesday morning, with lows in the low 20s. By the middle and second half of the week, we begin to rebound with temperatures finally returning to the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Multi-vehicle accident on I-70 WB in KCK
Multi-vehicle crash backs up traffic on WB I-70 in KCK
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
NFL places Justyn Ross on Commissioner Exempt List
The North Carolina Zoo says it is deeply saddened to announce the loss of male polar bear Payton.
Zoo mourning loss of beloved polar bear just weeks before his 20th birthday
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads

Latest News

That cold rain continues to fall for our Saturday evening. We are just warm enough by a few...
FORECAST: Cold rain continues into Sunday morning, Monday will see low temps
First Warn Forecast Wind Chill
FIRST WARN FORECAST: First Warn Saturday-Monday morning
I hope you have the heavy coats ready if you’re heading out on this fine Friday night! It is...
FORECAST: FIRST WARNS in place for the weekend, expecting cold rains & wintry mix
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Expect temps to drop as rain, snow chances persist for weekend
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Expect temps to drop as rain, snow chances persist for weekend