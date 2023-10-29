FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold lingers into early this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another round of cold rain develops late morning into midday. Temperatures for most of the area will stay above 32 degrees, but just north of the metro, we could see temperatures fall near the freezing mark which would allow for some kind of frozen precipitation to reach the ground. However, there might be a small enough layer of warmer air just above the surface that may help melt any snow into rain, and the rain may have time to refreeze once it reaches the layer of much colder air near the surface, allowing it to turn into sleet.

There’s also the potential we see a mix of rain, sleet and snow in parts of our viewing area. Most of the precipitation will come to an end by the afternoon with drier weather in store early in the week. However, cooler air comes spilling in from the north as high pressure pushes southward. This will bring us to our first hard freeze of the season as temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 20s early Monday. It stays cold, even Tuesday morning, with lows in the low 20s. By the middle and second half of the week, we begin to rebound with temperatures finally returning to the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.