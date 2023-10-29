Aging & Style
Dozens of Overland Park storage units ‘damaged or destroyed’ in overnight fire

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, a passerby reported seeing flames from the Public Storage facility in the 125 block of Hemlock Street. Both Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments were called to the scene and immediately found heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-story building.(Overland Park Fire Department)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - If you have a storage unit in Overland Park, you may want to check that it’s still standing.

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, a passerby reported seeing flames from the Public Storage facility in the 12500 block of Hemlock Street. Both Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments were called to the scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-story building.

It took crews over an hour to put the fire out because they had to “saw through dozens of garage doors to access the units,” and “the tremendous amount of contents in the storage units” made the flames difficult to contain.

No injuries were reported and it’s believed that nobody was in the storage units when they caught fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It did not spread to other buildings, but 36 units within the building affected were “damaged or destroyed,” OPFD reports.

CONTINUE READING: City crews making attempts to make downtown streets safer & eliminate side shows

