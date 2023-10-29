City crews making attempts to make downtown streets safer & eliminate side shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - City crews are trying to make the intersection at Truman Rd. and Grand Boulevard in downtown safer. One of the ways they’re doing that is by creating grooves in the road to help prevent illegal driving and racing. The grooves span the entire intersection.

Eliceo Ozuna works at Pokesan, which is right off the intersection. He said he’s thankful the city is taking action after he’s witnessed multiple sideshows.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on here,” Ozuna said. “All this street racing and all this drifting needs to stop. Something needs to happen because our community here at Power and Light and the Crossroads District need a safer place to be.”

Ozuna said he’d also like to see more police presence, especially at night.

“Definitely more police patrol and security,” Ozuna said. “People want to feel safe down here and spend time with each other.”

Carrie Travis also works in the area and said recently she’s felt unsafe.

“It gets crazy down here when there’s a lot of shows,” Travis said. “People get really rowdy. There were a couple of times where my car has been in the crime scene after work, and I can’t get home.”

Travis said she’s grateful to see that the city is paying attention in an effort to crack down on dangerous activities in the area.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.