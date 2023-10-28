Multi-vehicle crash backs up traffic on WB I-70 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash backs up traffic early Saturday evening in Kansas City, Kansas.

Troopers have been out diverting drivers off at the 57th Street exit.

Kansas City Scout shows that the crash happened around 3:50 p.m.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

