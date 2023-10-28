More than two-thirds of Kansas favor legal weed to boost revenue. So what’s the hold up?

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A recent statewide survey shows that nearly 70% of Kansans support legalizing recreational marijuana to increase tax revenue.

It’s one of 10 states remaining without either recreational or medicinal marijuana legalized.

The Dockings Institute at Fort Hays State has been doing the Kansas Speaks survey for more than a decade. This year, it’s 252 pages long. It’s filled with survey questions geared to public policy decision making.

The question on marijuana began like this: “There are other ways to increase tax revenue that would not include raising traditional taxes.”

It then presented three “alternative revenue sources” and asked if they supported or did not support each. 67.2% either strongly or somewhat favored “legalizing recreational marijuana for individuals 21 and older to allow taxation by the State of Kansas.” 16.9% were strongly or somewhat opposed. The rest were neutral or unsure.

The question referred to recreational marijuana, but Kansas doesn’t even have a medical program. Last session, a House bill passed, but the Senate would not take it up.

Kansas Sen. Mike Thompson, a Republican from Shawnee, opposes legalization. He said the survey results don’t sway him. He doesn’t think the results signal general voter support for legalization because the wording of the question centered on tax revenue.

“Most proponents just focus on the revenue side. They never focus on the costs,” Thompson said. “And when you realize the enormous costs, the bargain starts to look a little less appealing.”

He cited administrative costs, health care costs and law enforcement costs.

Medical marijuana sales in Missouri began three years ago and recreational sales have been up and running for just 8 months. The current revenue total exceeds $1.5 billion.

KCTV5 contacted Lisa Cox, the communications director for the Missouri Department of Health, which regulates the program, to ask about the administrative costs.

She acknowledged that the state’s start-up costs were significant, but she said tax revenue far outweighed that. This year alone, she said, the state will be transferring more than $16 million to program beneficiaries. That’s after operating costs are covered.

Other costs Thompson cited are harder to measure.

He pointed to hospitals receiving more patients, some without insurance. Other states have seen that happen when people experience cramping and vomiting from the high THC concentration of modern-day cannabis products.

He also worries about an illicit market. He cited testimony before a senate committee this spring from Oklahoma law enforcement that their medical program increased black market operations because legalization gave them cover. He said they struggle to keep up with enforcement.

“I’m calling baloney on that,” said State Rep. Stephanie Sawyer Clayton.

The Democrat from Overland Park, who is also the House Minority Whip, was among the lawmakers pushing last session to get medical marijuana legalized.

“I think it’s long past time we pass medicinal and that it’s time that we start delving seriously into real studies regarding both the revenue impact and social impact of recreational marijuana,” Clayton said.

The survey also presented two other options in the “alternative revenue” question. One was increasing taxes on cigarettes and cigars. Another was increasing taxes on alcohol. The proposal for a tax on recreational marijuana received more support and less opposition than those options. The question did not ask them to pick one but to rate each individually.

Another question might be even more telling. It asked, “As you decide who gets your vote to represent you in the Kansas Legislature, how likely are you to vote for a candidate who supports medical marijuana legalization?” More than sixty percent (63.6%) of those surveyed said they are “highly” or “somewhat likely” to vote for a candidate who supports medical marijuana legalization.

Thompson suggested those voters just aren’t seeing the whole story.

“Without the full picture of the cost versus revenue, I think people get a false idea. Because I get a lot of people emailing me all the time wondering, ‘Why don’t we do this? Why are we missing out on this revenue?’” Thompson said. “I tell them exactly what I told you. The costs are higher than the revenue will be.”

Clayton took offense to that explanation.

“I’ve been a legislator for quite some time and I would never be so arrogant as to assume that my constituents did not understand anything,” she said. “It is my job to listen to them and to give them what they asked for. I do not know any better than they do. I work for them.”

The next Kansas legislative session begins in January. Thompson said it’s unlikely the survey results will change anything in how the senate leadership perceives the issue, and any efforts in the house can’t succeed without the cooperation of the senate.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.