KCPD investigating the ‘suspicious death’ of a woman in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman is dead under what are believed to be unnatural, suspicious causes. KCPD is investigating.

On Saturday, KCPD reported the scene of a “suspicious death” in the 4000 block of East 56th Terrace.

Around 10:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area after receiving a call concerning a woman found dead in her apartment. The caller had not heard from the woman, who was a relative of his, for a “period of time,” so he went to check on her and found her dead.

A preliminary investigation has led KCPD to believe the woman’s cause of death was not natural. They have not stated what they believe the cause of death may be, but are investigating it as suspicious and “likely a homicide.”

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are at the apartment to search for evidence and speak with potential witnesses.

Detectives are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who heard or saw anything in the last week at this location or has any information. If they have not talked to detectives yet they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

