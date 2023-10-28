Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCPD investigating the ‘suspicious death’ of a woman in Kansas City

One woman is dead under what are believed to be unnatural, suspicious causes. KCPD is...
One woman is dead under what are believed to be unnatural, suspicious causes. KCPD is investigating.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman is dead under what are believed to be unnatural, suspicious causes. KCPD is investigating.

On Saturday, KCPD reported the scene of a “suspicious death” in the 4000 block of East 56th Terrace.

Around 10:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area after receiving a call concerning a woman found dead in her apartment. The caller had not heard from the woman, who was a relative of his, for a “period of time,” so he went to check on her and found her dead.

A preliminary investigation has led KCPD to believe the woman’s cause of death was not natural. They have not stated what they believe the cause of death may be, but are investigating it as suspicious and “likely a homicide.”

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are at the apartment to search for evidence and speak with potential witnesses.

Detectives are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who heard or saw anything in the last week at this location or has any information. If they have not talked to detectives yet they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

ALSO READ: Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
NFL places Justyn Ross on Commissioner Exempt List
Amber Alert suspect taken into custody, 1-year-old child found safe
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Eric DeValkenaere
Former KCPD Detective Eric DeValkenaere now in prison
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads

Latest News

Bangor Zombie walk preview
Kansas City named safest city during a zombie outbreak
FIRST WARN FORECAST: First Warn Saturday-Monday morning
A recent statewide survey shows that nearly 70% of Kansans support legalizing recreational...
More than two-thirds of Kansas favor legal weed to boost revenue. So what’s the hold up?
A recent statewide survey shows that nearly 70% of Kansans support legalizing recreational...
More than two-thirds of Kansas favor legal weed to boost revenue. So what’s the hold up?