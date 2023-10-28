Kansas City named safest city during a zombie outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Midwest is the place to be for anyone terrified by the thoughts of the undead.

Wanderu, a search platform that helps people find the best deals on bus and train tickets, just named Kansas City as the safest city to be during a zombie outbreak.

The company says Kansas City is located in a great location and has access to dozens of highways and interstates. It also has access to trains and buses which would help residents quickly escape.

Wanderu says the area provides the perfect location to hide out. Once things settle and safe havens begin to emerge those escape routes will also help people get to safe zones.

Oklahoma City is ranked second on the list. Wanderu lists the metro’s practicality and survivability as a smart option for people to seek safety.

Tulsa snagged the fourth spot on the ranking, mainly because most of Oklahoma is made up of farmland and fields. That means there will be fewer people-turned-zombies to avoid in the state.

The cities compare to San Francisco, Boston, Long Beach, New York City, and San Jose which were named the worst cities to be during a zombie outbreak.

Wanderu says it used population density information and data for each city. It then crunched information about the number of medical research organizations, highways, bus, and train options in each metro. It then ranked the number of gun and hunting stores while also figuring in open land in each area.

The full ranking and details about the systematic approach used to develop it are available at Wanderu.com.

