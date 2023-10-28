Aging & Style
FORECAST: Cold rain continues into Sunday morning, Monday will see low temps

By Warren Sears
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - That cold rain continues to fall for our Saturday evening. We are just warm enough by a few degrees to stay all rain. Expect off and on showers, with a few pockets of heavier rain at times. As temperatures fall into the lower 30s overnight, a bit of a wintry mix is possible. This means we could see the first snowflakes of the season into Sunday morning. I am not concerned about accumulating snow at this time. Regardless, anytime temperatures hover near freezing, we need to watch for a few slick spots to develop. We are under a Freeze Warning tonight for the metro and points south/east. The better opportunity for rain and the brief wintry mix will be early in the day, then we should dry out into the afternoon. Highs will struggle Sunday, only staying in the 30s. We can all expect a hard freeze early Monday morning with lows in the 20s. In fact, our lows stay in the 20s through Wednesday morning with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Trick or treating will need many layers with temperatures around 35 at 7 PM. We have signs of warmer air back by Thursday with 50s, and maybe 60s by Friday.

