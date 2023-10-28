FIRST WARN FORECAST: First Warn Saturday-Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A First Warn is in place today, Sunday and Monday as very active weather is setting up for the weekend. We have a few rounds of showers, some of which could be a wintry mix, and even the first snowflakes of the season. Although this system will not accumulate snow, it will be fun to see some flakes flying!

The dry slot will end this afternoon into the evening hours as the first round of showers enters the picture. The first round will be mostly rain, as temperatures will just be too warm for winter weather. The second round, which will enter the picture Sunday morning, will have a better chance for wintry weather but it won’t be a washout of a day.

After the precipitation moves out on Sunday evening, the pattern looks drier next week. Temperatures today top out in the low to mid-40s. Sunday, though, the highs will struggle to get into the mid-30s with the first hard freeze for the entire area Sunday night. Halloween will be very cold with temperatures already in the low 30s as trick-or-treaters head out for candy!

