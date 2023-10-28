Clay County stadium push aims to project image of solidarity amid downtown drama

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clay County wants to project an image of solidarity as they continue their push to move the Royals north of the river.

“Everybody is unified on this thing and everybody is working together,” said David Slater, the executive director of the Clay County Economic Development Council.

Clay County says they are still negotiating with the team.

“We hit singles up here. There is no grand slam,” Slater said. “We don’t have the money or the big power boost of a downtown to hit a grand slam, but we can sure ‘base hit’ you to death and that’s what we are trying to do.”

While Clay County does not have downtown, it also does not have the drama that’s playing out in Jackson County.

“We just know what’s going on up here and we’re just being straight up,” Slater said. “You’re not getting bad information out of us because we’ll release it when we’re ready and when it’s good.”

Clay County feels they need to be more organized because they view themselves as the underdog. The chance to have Major League Baseball move into their county is something they don’t want to pass up without giving it 100% of their efforts.

“People want this. This is an opportunity that will never happen again in our lifetime,” said Slater. “It’s 50-year-old stadium and I’ll be 115 the next time that comes up, so we want to make sure that we get this right.”

Clay County also told KCTV5 they are still waiting to find out what the Royals will offer. After that, Slater said he will know what he needs to sell to the voters.

