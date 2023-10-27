Aging & Style
‘There are no words’: Fort Leavenworth officer dies after being struck by car

By Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fort Leavenworth announced Friday morning that one of its officers has died.

CPT Alex Northrup, a native of Wichita, Kansas, died Thursday, three days after he was injured in a crash. He was 29 years old.

“There are no words that can properly express how saddened I am at losing one of our own,” commanding general of Fort Leavenworth Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle said. “My deepest condolences are with CPT Northrup’s family and friends.”

Northrup was commissioned an Army officer through ROTC in 2016 following his graduation from Kansas State University, according to a statement.

He had been assigned to the United States Army Corrections Brigade as commander of Company B, United States Disciplinary Barracks Battalion (Corrections) at Fort Leavenworth.

Northrup was injured after a car struck his motorcycle while he was on his way to work Monday morning on Kansas State Route 5 near Leavenworth.

The Leavenworth Police Department is investigating the crash, officials stated.

