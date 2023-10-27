Tentative agreement between UAW and Ford brings good news for Claycomo area

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - After more than a month of striking, the United Auto Workers union is telling Ford workers on the picket line to go back to work. The order comes after Ford and the UAW reached a tentative agreement Wednesday night.

With that deal, workers at the Claycomo plant are back on the job, now with no more talk of striking.

Ford is the first of the big three automakers to reach an agreement in this strike that’s gone on for more than 40 days now. But while this agreement was championed as historic by UAW’s national leaders, there are several more steps to take before it’s voted on and official.

Since the middle of the night, UAW’s Local 249-chapter president Jim Fisher was taking phone calls with the union as the tentative agreement was reached. But before it’s official, chapter leaders must gather in Detroit to review it before all members hold a vote to approve it.

“We’ll make a decision to send it to the membership assuming that we pass that and send it to the membership,” Fisher explained. “We will do educational classes and then we’re planning on next Sunday Nov. 7 having a ratification meeting to get the final vote of the members.”

UAW’s president Shawn Fain and his team called this agreement historic. It includes a 25 percent general wage increase and includes a 68 percent increase on starting wages. The deal also guarantees retirement benefits. Fisher is anxious to learn more.

“We went through a long period of time in ‘08-09 where we were giving concessions back to the company to keep them viable,” Fisher said. “They did make a promise to the members back then to return all that stuff and here we are 15 years later, and they still haven’t returned it. It’s good to see our negotiating team hold their ground this time.”

The celebration following an agreement could be felt throughout the community. At Nelle Bell’s Diner down the road, where more than half their clientele are Ford Plant Employees, the agreement could help them as well.

“The weight of the world was off of their shoulders,” said Larry Barrira, a cook at the diner. “We had quite a few of the union workers in there today and they were all smiles. They knew that something had been accomplished.”

During the strike, turnout wasn’t as high as it usually is with workers coming in for breakfast or lunch breaks. But with an agreement reached now, Nelle Bell expects it to have a positive impact on them, too.

“We saw a greater number of union workers that we haven’t seen in the last several weeks,” Barrira said. “They were in just great moods, and it didn’t seem to matter what they were ordering. They were ordering a little bit more because I think the pressure was off.”

Even if and when the tentative agreement is approved by all UAW members, Local 249-chapter leaders say they still have their contract to negotiate separately at the local level. There’s no set timeline on how long that could take.

