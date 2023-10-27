Sporting KC’s parent company agrees to pay $7M settlement to Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A settlement with Sporting KC’s parent company will pour millions of dollars into Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Department of Commerce negotiated that OnGoal LLC, the parent company of Sporting Kansas City, agreed to pay $7 million to settle a dispute involving payroll tax obligations between Cerner Corp. and the Unified Government.

OnGoal LLC bought what eventually became Sporting KC in 2010. Cliff Illig is a member of the OnGoal group. He is also a co-founder of Cerner Corporation.

The Department of Commerce says Cerner received $48 million in state incentives in exchange for creating up to 4,500 jobs and withholding taxes. That agreement, as well as another developer agreement with OnGoal that led to the creation of Children’s Mercy Park were later modified to remove the job creation requirement.

As part of the agreement the state would recoup up to $3 million in incentives each year the withholding wasn’t met. The Commerce Department said it was not met in 2021. The Unified Government made a formal demand in July 2022 for the first $3.04 million payment. Kansas Department of Commerce, the Unified Government, and Cerner have been negotiating a compromise solution since that time.

With the settlement agreement, more that $2 million will be used on upgrades in Wyandotte County for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Quindaro Ruins will receive $1 million.

The following organizations and projects will also benefit from the settlement according to the Commerce Department:

Willa Gill Services Center, $2 million

Community projects east of I-635, $1 million

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, $500,000

Wyandotte County Historical Museum, $250,000

Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame, $250,000

Contributions will begin as early as November 1 in the case of the Quindaro and Memorial Hall projects. All expenditures will be made by the end of 2025 at the latest, according to the settlement.

