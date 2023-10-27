Aging & Style
Show Me-Sunflower Swifties: Mo & Ks named as 13 & 26 Taylor Swift capitals of U.S.

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Well the stats are in and it looks like Missouri and Kansas are totally enchanted with Taylor Swift.

An analysis was compiled of all 50 states, based on Google searches, to determine which state loves the friendship bracelet pop sensation the most.

While Florida, New York and Illinois all made the top 5, Missouri and Kansas made it to the top 30 on the list.

Missouri ranks as 13 while the sunflower state follows, coming in at number 26. Certainly no bad blood here.

Swifts home state, Pennsylvania, land at number 10 and Massachusetts rounds out the top 15.

Although neither Missouri or Kansas made the top 10 of states most in love with Swift, we can shake it off and enjoy Swifts frequent visits to Chiefs Kingdom.

For the complete list, click here to see where every states lands.

Retired FBI agent explains investigation process following mass shooting
Retired FBI agent explains investigation process following mass shooting
