Royals stick to $1b stadium cost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A leaked document from Jackson County regarding a new baseball stadium has been called out by the Kansas City Royals.

The spreadsheet shows the potential sales tax extension through 2070, that has to be approved by voters, would earn between $4 billion and $6 billion.

Jackson County District 1 Legislator Manny Abarca wants to make sure the math is correct.

“There’s a consistent negative approach that the Executive’s Office makes, and these leaks are always well timed for a press hit that he doesn’t want to comment about,” Abarca said. “The reality is that we need to look at the actions of the executive and start to understand that maybe this is not something that he’s prepared or able to do, and the legislature is ready to step in and be professional about our approach to negotiations.”

The Royals issued a statement condemning the spreadsheet Friday afternoon.

“The suggestion that a new stadium for the Kansas City Royals would cost Jackson County taxpayers $4.4 billion to $6.4 billion is erroneous, misleading, and inconsistent with what we’ve shared publicly and in private negotiations.”

The sales tax is a concern for some in the community. Teresa Grado owns Lilly’s Cantina on Southwest Boulevard.

“I mean, it’s already bad enough, like, you know, people are struggling already, you know, and I’m just lucky to be able to survive and through all of this, and I was just close for three months,” Grado said. “We’ve made it this far, but it’s just those kinds of things, kind of get you scared.”

The location of a new stadium still hasn’t been finalized, and it’s now more than a month past the Royals’ self-imposed decision deadline.

