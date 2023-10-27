Royals refute ‘erroneous, misleading and inconsistent’ stadium cost reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals on Friday afternoon refuted what they called “erroneous, misleading and inconsistent” reports about the potential cost to Jackson County taxpayers for a new downtown ballpark.

A statement from the Royals was released Friday afternoon, a day after the Kansas City Star said it obtained a confidential financial analysis conducted by Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.’s office. The Star claimed that memo was sent to county legislators this week and would alter the price for taxpayers from the $1 billion price tag Royals owner John Sherman has suggested to “more like $4.4 billion to $6.4 billion.”

“The suggestion that a new stadium for the Kansas City Royals would cost Jackson County taxpayers $4.4 billion to $6.4 billion is erroneous, misleading, and inconsistent with what we’ve shared publicly and in private negotiations,” the organization’s statement said.

“Together with the Chiefs, we have been clear in asking for an extension of the existing Jackson County 3/8 cent sales tax,” the team continued. “For the Royals, this would result in an approximate $350 million up-front contribution from the County toward the estimated $1 billion construction cost of the stadium.”

The Royals statement came after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca each shared thoughts on social media discrediting the report.

“Nothing I have ever seen about a new Royals stadium even remotely suggests the cost will be between $4 billion and $6 billion,” Lucas said in a pair of tweets Thursday evening. “That would place it as one of the most expensive stadiums ever built in the history of the United States.

“There are many reasons not to like a deal, but good faith negotiations should be expected on the community’s behalf,” Lucas continued. “I’m seeing anything but. If the answer is simply no from some, they should make it clear and allow others to bargain responsibly and productively.”

Abarca called the leak of the confidential financial analysis a clear “attempt to poison the well with misinformation.”

On Friday, Lucas and Abarca continued to share thoughts about the stadium situation for the Royals and their Truman Sports Complex neighbor.

“Yesterday, there was a leak which said county estimated new stadium is between $4b and $6b,” Lucas wrote on X. “Seemed unrealistic and a sign to some, me included, of bad faith negotiation. Given the same county folks are negotiating with Chiefs, I’m concerned current tactics could lose both teams.”

Read the full statement from the Royals here.

