Retired FBI agent explains investigation process following mass shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation into a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, is ongoing. The shooting claimed the lives of at least 18 people and left 13 more injured.

Here in Kansas City, a retired FBI agent provided some insight into the investigation process.

As former agent Michael Tabman explains, it’s all hands on deck with law enforcement on both the local and federal levels combining resources.

“You have to move quickly,” said Tabman. “Some of the toughest times we had is having to communicate with the families of the victims.”

Tabman worked for 24 years and says he’s been no stranger to investigating mass shootings. He responded to the Red Lake High School shooting in Minnesota in 2005 that left 10 people dead.

“It was not that many years ago in Overland Park, quiet little city in my opinion, and we had that shooting of three individuals as a hate crime. I was kind of shocked myself with all my experience, wow, it could even happen here,” he said.

He explains how over the past two decades, technology has revolutionized the investigation process. Investigators are able to use a digital footprint to identify when the perpetrator began planning the attack and look for clues to find a motive. They also look for public sightings to help track a physical location.

“We’re looking for what has he searched? Has he searched a certain area? Well that’s a clue. Has he gone somewhere? Has he emailed or texted somebody? Well, we’re talking to that person. Or we’re gonna scout that person’s house out, do a surveillance there if we think they’re heading there. As he looked about suicide or talked about suicide, which is how these things usually end,” he said.

He says the FBI will assist with criminal profiling and other agencies like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms will help with tracing and providing firearms. That being said, he urges the public to not get involved.

“Don’t be a hero, if you see something, say something. Don’t try to take this person down by yourself. He is skilled, he knows what he’s doing. Just leave it to the professionals.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.