NFL places Justyn Ross on Commissioner Exempt List

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Football League placed Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross on the Commissioner Exempt List on Friday.

The league announced the move just days after Ross was arrested in Johnson County, Kansas, in a domestic violence incident. Ross was charged in Johnson County District Court with domestic battery and property damage of less than $1,000, both misdemeanors.

While placed on the Commissioner Exempt List, Ross will not be allowed to practice or attend games. That change in status follows head coach Andy Reid’s comments Wednesday and two days of full practice for Ross.

“With Justyn Ross, just addressing that up front, we’re taking in all the information, and have been,” Reid told reporters Wednesday. “We’ll continue to do that. He’s back here. He’ll work today and we’ll just take it from there. Other than that I don’t really have any information for you other than what we’ve gathered.”

During a court appearance on Tuesday, his bond was set at $2,500 and he was ordered to appear in court again on Dec. 4.

READ MORE: Justyn Ross bonds out, charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and property damage

Ross signed a three-year, $2.56 million contract with the Chiefs on May 6, 2022, after going undrafted out of Clemson. He didn’t play during the 2022 season as he recovered from injury. He caught three passes for 34 yards and made appearances in all seven games for the Chiefs thus far in the 2023 season.

Kansas City plays the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on KCTV5.

