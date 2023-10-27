Morgan Freeman is a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kelce-Swift hype he can do without.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First there was Henry Winkler fanboying over Patrick Mahomes. Then Taylor Swift started showing up in an Arrowhead Stadium suite. Even Rob Lowe showed his face at a Chiefs game this year!

We can now throw in Morgan Freeman as a didn’t-know-they-were-a-Chiefs-fan celebrity.

On CBS Mornings, the Hollywood star shared that he is a big Kansas City Chiefs fan. But when anchor Gayle King asked the Shawshank Redemption and Driving Miss Daisy star how he felt about the relationship of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, he was blunt.

“I don’t think about them at all,” Freeman said.

He added how he enjoys watching Patrick Mahomes perform.

“It’s great to watch Pat run, you know, escape,” Freeman said. “He’s got a rifle for an arm, that’s all good. That’s what I’m interested in.”

