Morgan Freeman is a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kelce-Swift hype he can do without.

Actor Morgan Freeman attends the world premiere of "Going in Style" at the SVA Theatre on...
Actor Morgan Freeman attends the world premiere of "Going in Style" at the SVA Theatre on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First there was Henry Winkler fanboying over Patrick Mahomes. Then Taylor Swift started showing up in an Arrowhead Stadium suite. Even Rob Lowe showed his face at a Chiefs game this year!

We can now throw in Morgan Freeman as a didn’t-know-they-were-a-Chiefs-fan celebrity.

On CBS Mornings, the Hollywood star shared that he is a big Kansas City Chiefs fan. But when anchor Gayle King asked the Shawshank Redemption and Driving Miss Daisy star how he felt about the relationship of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, he was blunt.

“I don’t think about them at all,” Freeman said.

@kctv_5

You heard it! Morgan Freeman is a big Chiefs fan 😀 (📹: @cbsmornings) kctv kctv5 #kansascity #chiefs #morganfreeman #kcchiefs #chiefsfans #patrickmahomes #traviskelce #taylorswift

♬ original sound - KCTV5 - KCTV5

He added how he enjoys watching Patrick Mahomes perform.

“It’s great to watch Pat run, you know, escape,” Freeman said. “He’s got a rifle for an arm, that’s all good. That’s what I’m interested in.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

