Missouri to lower flags as family honors life of soldier killed in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The life of a soldier who died earlier this month will be honored Saturday.

Specialist Brian Joshua Snowden is one of two soldiers who died Oct. 2 after their military transport vehicle flipped in Alaska. Snowden belonged to D Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division (ARCTIC) in Fort Wainwright.

Snowden’s funeral will be held Oct. 28. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ordered all flags at all government buildings in the state be lowered Saturday to honor the fallen soldier.

“Brian’s strong sense of patriotism and commitment to serving others is an inspiration to us all,” Parson said. “This young man took an oath to support and defend the Constitution and the United States and for that he will always be remembered. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and friends.”

Specialist Snowden is a native of Lonedell, Missouri, and graduated from Grandview High School in Jefferson County, Missouri, in 2020. He enlisted in the army just weeks later.

Specialist Jeremy Daniel Evans, of Knoxville, Tenn., also died in the crash that killed Snowden.

