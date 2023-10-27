Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Missouri to lower flags as family honors life of soldier killed in crash

Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Mo., joined the Army in July 2020 and, after...
Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Mo., joined the Army in July 2020 and, after training at Fort Moore, Georgia, arrived in Alaska in March 2021.(US Army)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The life of a soldier who died earlier this month will be honored Saturday.

Specialist Brian Joshua Snowden is one of two soldiers who died Oct. 2 after their military transport vehicle flipped in Alaska. Snowden belonged to D Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division (ARCTIC) in Fort Wainwright.

Snowden’s funeral will be held Oct. 28. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ordered all flags at all government buildings in the state be lowered Saturday to honor the fallen soldier.

“Brian’s strong sense of patriotism and commitment to serving others is an inspiration to us all,” Parson said. “This young man took an oath to support and defend the Constitution and the United States and for that he will always be remembered. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and friends.”

ALSO READ: NFL places Justyn Ross on Commissioner Exempt List

Specialist Snowden is a native of Lonedell, Missouri, and graduated from Grandview High School in Jefferson County, Missouri, in 2020. He enlisted in the army just weeks later.

Specialist Jeremy Daniel Evans, of Knoxville, Tenn., also died in the crash that killed Snowden.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

rain generic
Kansas City breaks 125-year rainfall record
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Eric Stonestreet arrives at the &amp;quot;Modern Family&amp;quot; FYC Event on Wednesday, May...
Eric Stonestreet gifted surprise at Kansas City Chiefs game
File: Standoff in Costco parking lot ends with man in custody
Standoff in Costco parking lot ends with man in custody
Julie Dombo, a survivor and quadruple amputee, shares how she was at the right place at the...
Determined Derby woman, survivor defies odds again to meet Taylor Swift

Latest News

A retired FBI agent details how a manhunt investigation is taking place after a shooting in...
Retired FBI agent explains investigation process following mass shooting
A retired FBI agent details how a manhunt investigation is taking place after a shooting in...
Retired FBI agent explains investigation process following mass shooting
I hope you have the heavy coats ready if you’re heading out on this fine Friday night!
First Warn 5 Forecast, 10/27
The Reserve at Lenexa Apartments, October 17, 2023
Lenexa Fire Department says discarded smoking materials caused large apartment fire
What Leawood thinks about its new neighbor, Travis Kelce