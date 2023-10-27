Aging & Style
Lenexa Fire Department says discarded smoking materials caused large apartment fire

The Reserve at Lenexa Apartments, October 17, 2023
The Reserve at Lenexa Apartments, October 17, 2023(Kinsley Duncan)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Fire Department said an investigation into the cause of an Oct. 17 apartment fire has concluded.

The Fire Department said it was dispatched along with the Shawnee, Olathe and Overland Park fire departments and the Johnson County Med-Act to 9145 Renner Boulevard. After an investigation, the Lenexa Fire Department said discarded smoking materials led to the fire.

An apartment fire there impacted 24 apartment units and 22 of them were occupied by residents. The Fire Department said 11 of the 22 unit residents have been relocated at the apartment complex or another property under the same ownership.

Authorities said it’s important to remind people that discarded smoking materials are often the cause of fires in the Kansas City area but that fires of this nature are easily preventable.

