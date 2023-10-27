KU football success leads to profit boosts for Lawrence businesses

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - For longtime Lawrence locals and KU fans, this fall feels more energetic for football than years past.

“When I came to a game before I came to KU, half the stadium was filled and it was not the most enjoyable experience,” Carson Palmer said. “I grew up loving football and I would just say it means a lot to me, it means a lot to the team here and the city for what coach Leipold has done.”

It’s taken all week for Carson and his co-workers at the Rally House to stock their inventory to give the fanbase enough KU gear to rep.

“Everyone’s buying football gear, it’s not just a basketball school anymore,” Palmer continued. “Everyone’s going for the football stuff too and I think you’ve seen a change from adidas on that with a lot more football stuff in the store, a lot more stuff from Rally House specifically and it’s great to see.”

According to KU’s athletic department, this is the fifth time football has sold out in ticket sales at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in the last two seasons. Papa Keno’s is also among those local businesses capitalizing off the programs turnaround.

“We’ve almost doubled our sales, especially during gameday weekends,” Caroline Roe, the general manager of Papa Keno’s, estimated. “I think the advertising and selling slices at the stadium last year really helped us this year. So we can definitely see that return.”

Being a native of Lawrence, Roe is hopeful this boost in football turnout will lead the city to a brighter future.

“Downtown, I’d love to see an influx of more local businesses rather that’s restaurants or retail,” Roe added. “I think that the new stadium and KU having a winning record will help that.”

The Chamber of Lawrence calculated last years economic impact exceeded expectations and this year already is on track to be 10-20% higher.

“The KU gateway project at 11th and Mississippi and some of the excitement that’s being generated in that area,” Chamber of Lawrence President Bonnie Lowe explained. “With the conference center and hotel. Some of those things would not be moving forward without a successful football program.”

