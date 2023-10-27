KCPD working to attract more female officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police departments across the nation are facing a hiring crisis, and the Kansas City Police Department is no exception.

They have 1,400 jobs for sworn law enforcement. Only 1,100 are filled. That leaves them 300 short.

Thursday night, they joined with the FBI for their first outreach program geared specifically to getting women to become police officers.

Officer Amber Hoffman has been with the KCPD for 17 years and spent the last five as recruitment coordinator. The biggest challenge, she said, is perception.

“They see us on the front lines and civil unrest and they see us arresting people and in car chases and doing all these things,” Hoffman remarked, “but the reality is that there’s a lot of really good things about police work.”

Female officers in various positions with the KCPD and FBI sat on a panel at the KCPD’s East Patrol Division to explain why they entered the profession and to answer questions.

There were only 16 people in the audience, but they were engaged.

Pembroke Hill School junior Mia VanDoren has always been curious, particularly about the FBI.

“It definitely encouraged me more to learn about all of these different women,” she said.

“I thought it was really interesting how they were talking about their work-life balance,” said Maddie Atwood, a sophomore at William Jewell College. “A lot of them are parents and married and [talked about] just kind of how they’ve put the two together to be good at both.”

Her major has nothing to do with law enforcement, but she’s been thinking about it.

Last year, the KCPD joined a national initiative called 30X30. The program goal is to have 30% of their force be women by 2030.

The research behind the initiative showed benefits of women in policing that extends beyond diversity. It indicates that overall, they use less force and excessive force than their male counterparts, are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits, are perceived by the communities they serve as more honest and compassionate, and have better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sex crimes.

Hoffman said she chose a law enforcement career to help people and noted that the career options involve much more than you might see in police crime shows.

“For instance, if you like technology, you could serve search warrants on cell phones or fly drones. Or, if you like writing you can help write policies. If you like kids, you can be in the Police Athletic League or the Community Engagement Division,” she said. “I mean, I could go on and on about units but it definitely fits all kinds of people’s gifts.”

Of the 1,099 officers at the KCPD currently, 62 are woman. That’s 15%. The department will need to double that number to reach their goal by 2030.

A look at the current academy class shows signs of getting there. Of 43 police officer candidates, 12 are female, which means they make up 28% of the academy class.

As the police department looks to boost its employment numbers overall, male and female, they are seeing improvement in retention from 2022. Based on a calculation of the monthly average, they’ve had 30% fewer retirements and resignations in 2023 compared to the prior year.

