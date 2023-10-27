Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas City woman, juvenile killed in crash near Emporia

Toledo police lights
Toledo police lights(WTVG)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash near Emporia claims the lives of two people from Kansas City, Kansas, Friday morning.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office reports 29-year-old Maria Munoz Alonso and a juvenile passenger were killed in the crash.

Investigators say the crash involved a semi and a the car Alonso and the juvenile were traveling in at the time. It happened around 6 a.m. on US Highway 50 west of Emporia near Toledo.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

ALSO READ: ‘There are no words’: Fort Leavenworth officer dies after being struck by car

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating to determine what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

rain generic
Kansas City breaks 125-year rainfall record
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Eric Stonestreet arrives at the &amp;quot;Modern Family&amp;quot; FYC Event on Wednesday, May...
Eric Stonestreet gifted surprise at Kansas City Chiefs game
File: Standoff in Costco parking lot ends with man in custody
Standoff in Costco parking lot ends with man in custody
Julie Dombo, a survivor and quadruple amputee, shares how she was at the right place at the...
Determined Derby woman, survivor defies odds again to meet Taylor Swift

Latest News

I hope you have the heavy coats ready if you’re heading out on this fine Friday night!
First Warn 5 Forecast, 10/27
The Reserve at Lenexa Apartments, October 17, 2023
Lenexa Fire Department says discarded smoking materials caused large apartment fire
What Leawood thinks about its new neighbor, Travis Kelce
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Kansas City weather forces changes to some Halloween weekend events
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals refute ‘erroneous, misleading and inconsistent’ stadium cost reports