Kansas City woman, juvenile killed in crash near Emporia

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash near Emporia claims the lives of two people from Kansas City, Kansas, Friday morning.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office reports 29-year-old Maria Munoz Alonso and a juvenile passenger were killed in the crash.

Investigators say the crash involved a semi and a the car Alonso and the juvenile were traveling in at the time. It happened around 6 a.m. on US Highway 50 west of Emporia near Toledo.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating to determine what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.