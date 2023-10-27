Kansas City woman, juvenile killed in crash near Emporia
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash near Emporia claims the lives of two people from Kansas City, Kansas, Friday morning.
The Chase County Sheriff’s Office reports 29-year-old Maria Munoz Alonso and a juvenile passenger were killed in the crash.
Investigators say the crash involved a semi and a the car Alonso and the juvenile were traveling in at the time. It happened around 6 a.m. on US Highway 50 west of Emporia near Toledo.
The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating to determine what caused the crash.
