Kansas City weather forces changes to some Halloween weekend events

Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s expected to be a cold, rainy, weekend in Kansas City. It’s also going to be a busy weekend with a lot of Halloween events planned.

A handful of events have already announced changes to plans because of the rain and possible snow that is forecasted for the area.

Dark Forest

Powell Gardens, Kirksville

The weather is making a dark mysterious forest at Powell Gardens a little more treacherous. Because of that, Powell Gardens is making changes to the event schedule.

Dark Forest is scheduled to proceed as planned Friday, Oct. 27. Anyone with tickets for Saturday evening will be allowed to use their tickets Friday evening or Sunday instead. An email with additional information will be sent to ticket holders, according to Powell Gardens.

The attraction plans to make an announcement about plans for Saturday by early afternoon on Saturday.

Historical Hauntings at Shawnee Town

Shawnee, Kansas

Historical Hauntings at Shawnee Town 1929 is canceled because of the weather forecast. The event was scheduled for Saturday.

Organizers said they made the decision because the lower temperatures and rain have caused a significant impact to a variety of things at the site.

While the event is canceled, the consume contests and eyeball guessing game are still happening. Organizers say those events will now be online so everyone can be part of the fun.

Night of the Harvest Moon

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Kansas City, Mo.

Friday evening’s Night of the Harvest Moon event at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will be moved inside. Organizers said the change is happening because of the cold, rainy weather.

The free festival features treats, music, mascots, and live entertainment from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

