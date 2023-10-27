Junior League of KCMO celebrates 36 years of Holiday Mart with last showing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri bids farewell to the shopping extravaganza, Holiday Mart, after 36 years with more than 80 vendors this year.

It’s a new location for the Holiday Mart this year at the Sheraton Hotel at Crown Center, but there’s still a celebratory feeling inside despite it ending.

“Fundraising, the landscape, is changing year after year so we want to pivot and be in line with the times on how we fundraise,” said JLKC President Ericka Duker.

The new location offers a new landscape to the woman-led junior league organization, but the feelings and emotions of the season are the same for those who know the area.

“Anybody in Kansas City can tell you that Crown Center definitely sets the holiday tone for everybody,” Holiday Mart Co-Chair Kristen Patterson said.

“It is run by a women-led organization but we’re here for everyone,” Co-Chair Haile Paulson added. “There’s lots of food, lots of drinks, lots of cheers.”

The organization has fundraised more than $12 million over the 36 years with the Holiday Mart. It gives the money directly back to community agencies and organizations, and the businesses that set up shop inside see a lot of clientele.

It’s officially goodbye, but it’s not all done for the junior league’s operations moving forward.

“We made the long, tough, and difficult decision to end our holiday mart this year because we have some exciting and innovative, new fundraisers on the horizon,” said Duker. “So we felt this was the time.”

The next big fundraiser will be the C2KC Conference at Union Station in April.

It’s to be determined if the vendors at the Holiday Mart will continue the partnership with the junior league moving forward.

