GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - The Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is the Gardner-Edgerton Trailblazers.

They finished the regular season 7-1 with a 53-21 win over Olathe South on Friday, Oct. 20.

This Friday, they’ll begin the Kansas 6A playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the east region. They’ll take on No. 16 Blue Valley North.

