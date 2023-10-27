Aging & Style
Halloween will be coldest Kansas City has experienced in years

(pexels.com)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There may be some last minute modifications made to Halloween costumes this year. Ghouls and goblins will need some extra layers as they prepare to trick-or-treat.

Kansas City temperatures are expected to drop at least 40 degrees in less than a week.

KCTV5 Meteorologists warn temperatures will be in the 30s by early Tuesday evening, with a wind chill making it feel like it’s in the 20s. We’re talking bone-chilling cold.

The forecast will make Halloween the coldest in Kansas City for at least 5 years. The metro hasn’t experienced temperatures this chilly on Halloween since 2017 when temperatures were around 38 degrees for trick-or-treating.

ALSO READ: Kansas City breaks 125-year rainfall record

There is also a chance for snow flurries that could dampen the haunting mood over the weekend.

Parents will want to check things like coats, hats, and gloves over the weekend to make sure they have a light option, or something with reflective tape so drivers can easily see the kids.

