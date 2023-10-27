Aging & Style
Gov. Kelly directs all Kansas flags at half-staff to honor Lewiston mass shooting victims

All flags across Kansas have been ordered at half-staff to remember the 18 people who were...
All flags across Kansas have been ordered at half-staff to remember the 18 people who were killed in the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)((Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector))
By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All flags across Kansas have been ordered at half-staff to remember the 18 people who were killed in the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting.

Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags to remain at half-staff until sundown on Monday, Oct. 30.

“The State of Kansas stands in solidarity with Maine and mourns the victims who lost their lives to this senseless act of violence in Lewiston,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Our thoughts are with the families grieving their loved ones during this tragedy.”

On the night of Wednesday, Oct. 25, the accused gunman, Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, ME, fatally shot 18 people and injured several others in a bowling alley and a restaurant bar. This mass shooting is being recorded as this year’s 36th mass killing in the United States.

You can stay current on the governor’s flag orders by signing up for the governor’s office email alerts. If you would like to sign up, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

