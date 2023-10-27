‘Googling’ can sometimes get you scammed: Tips to avoid losing money, identity

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of us use the search engine Google every single day. Recently, FactFinder heard of a scam where criminals are using Google to steal your money or identity.

A woman told FactFinder she got the new iPhone and needed help with her Bluetooth settings. She said she Googled “Apple support” and clicked the first link that popped up on the search engine. Unfortunately, it was a scam link that had been promoted, or paid to be the first result you see, on Google.

The scammer pretended to be an Apple Support employee and told her he needed to download a third party app to get remote access to her phone. FactFinder warns you to never do this because once the scammer is in your phone remotely, they have access to everything.

The scammer then told her that many people had access to her credit cards, bank accounts and other personal information. This scared her. The scammer said he needed her to send him money through Venmo to test out those payment accounts to “see if other people had access to it.” She said he did send the money back to her, but he did eventually get money from the accounts.

He even went as far as having the woman go to Walmart to buy Apple gift cards. He said the gift cards would help her gain access back to her accounts.

Thankfully, when the woman was trying to buy the gift cards, a Walmart employee told her that she was being scammed.

Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau said this a very common scam that many people fall for. She said it isn’t just with Apple; if you Google any company, odds are a scam link could be the first one to pop up.

“These scammers are paying for those top search results knowing you’re likely to click on the first thing you see after searching for a support number. So, unfortunately, instead of you calling who you think you’re calling, you’re actually calling a scammer,” said Groene.

Make sure you always go directly to the company website that you’re searching for and avoid clicking the first link. If you do happen to get scammed, make sure you call all of your financial institutions to alert them to make sure the scammer doesn’t have access to your information.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com