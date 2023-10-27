Friday night football: Scores from the first weekend of high school football playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs kicked off Thursday night on the Kansas side of the state line and continue on a chilly Friday night.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Gardner-Edgerton Trailblazers.

Check below for scores from this week’s action.

Thursday night scores:

No. 5 Blue Valley Northwest 48, No. 12 Olathe Northwest 10

Blue Valley Northwest advances to play the winner of No. 4 Olathe South and No. 13 Shawnee Mission South in the Kansas 6A playoffs.

No. 3 Olathe East 41, No. 14 Wyandotte 6

Olathe East advances to play the winner of No. 6 Blue Valley and No. 11 Olathe West.

No. 2 Olathe North 56, No. 15 Shawnee Mission West 10

No. 7 Blue Valley West 69, No. 10 Shawnee Mission North 35

Olathe North will take on Blue Valley West next week.

Friday night scores:

Kansas 6A:

No. 1 Gardner-Edgerton vs. No. 16 Blue Valley North

No. 8 Shawnee Mission Northwest vs. No. 9 Shawnee Mission East

No. 4 Olathe South vs. No. 13 Shawnee Mission South

No. 6 Blue Valley vs. No. 11 Olathe West

Kansas 5A:

No. 1 De Soto vs. No. 16 Turner

No. 4 Mill Valley vs. No. 13 Topeka West

No. 2 Blue Valley Southwest vs. No. 15 Emporia

Kansas 4A:

No. 8 Eudora vs. No. 9 Piper

No. 5 Tonganoxie vs. No. 12 Ottawa

No. 7 Basehor-Linwood vs. No. 10 Paola

No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. No. 11 Fort Scott

No. 3 Bishop Miege vs. No. 14 St. James Academy

No. 1 Atchison vs. No. 16 Bonner Springs

Missouri Class 6:

Park Hill South at Staley

Truman at Blue Springs

Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit

Missouri Class 5:

Ruskin vs. Belton

Neosho vs. Raytown South

Winnetonka vs. Fort Osage

North Kansas City vs William Chrisman

Raytown vs Platte County

Missouri Class 4:

Center at Grandview

Southeast at Harrisonville

Lincoln College Prep at Carl Junction

St. Joseph Benton at Kearney

Missouri Class 3:

Northeast at St. Pius X

Pembroke Hill at Cameron

Summit Christian Academy at Oak Grove

