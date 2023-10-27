Friday night football: Scores from the first weekend of high school football playoffs
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs kicked off Thursday night on the Kansas side of the state line and continue on a chilly Friday night.
This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Gardner-Edgerton Trailblazers.
Check below for scores from this week’s action.
Thursday night scores:
- No. 5 Blue Valley Northwest 48, No. 12 Olathe Northwest 10
Blue Valley Northwest advances to play the winner of No. 4 Olathe South and No. 13 Shawnee Mission South in the Kansas 6A playoffs.
- No. 3 Olathe East 41, No. 14 Wyandotte 6
Olathe East advances to play the winner of No. 6 Blue Valley and No. 11 Olathe West.
- No. 2 Olathe North 56, No. 15 Shawnee Mission West 10
- No. 7 Blue Valley West 69, No. 10 Shawnee Mission North 35
Olathe North will take on Blue Valley West next week.
Friday night scores:
Kansas 6A:
- No. 1 Gardner-Edgerton vs. No. 16 Blue Valley North
- No. 8 Shawnee Mission Northwest vs. No. 9 Shawnee Mission East
- No. 4 Olathe South vs. No. 13 Shawnee Mission South
- No. 6 Blue Valley vs. No. 11 Olathe West
Kansas 5A:
- No. 1 De Soto vs. No. 16 Turner
- No. 4 Mill Valley vs. No. 13 Topeka West
- No. 2 Blue Valley Southwest vs. No. 15 Emporia
Kansas 4A:
- No. 8 Eudora vs. No. 9 Piper
- No. 5 Tonganoxie vs. No. 12 Ottawa
- No. 7 Basehor-Linwood vs. No. 10 Paola
- No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. No. 11 Fort Scott
- No. 3 Bishop Miege vs. No. 14 St. James Academy
- No. 1 Atchison vs. No. 16 Bonner Springs
Missouri Class 6:
- Park Hill South at Staley
- Truman at Blue Springs
- Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit
Missouri Class 5:
- Ruskin vs. Belton
- Neosho vs. Raytown South
- Winnetonka vs. Fort Osage
- North Kansas City vs William Chrisman
- Raytown vs Platte County
Missouri Class 4:
- Center at Grandview
- Southeast at Harrisonville
- Lincoln College Prep at Carl Junction
- St. Joseph Benton at Kearney
Missouri Class 3:
- Northeast at St. Pius X
- Pembroke Hill at Cameron
- Summit Christian Academy at Oak Grove
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.