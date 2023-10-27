FORECAST: FIRST WARNS in place for the weekend, expecting cold rains & wintry mix

I hope you have the heavy coats ready if you’re heading out on this fine Friday night! It is going to be downright chilly with our evening featuring 40s, turning to 30s closer to midnight. The breeze out of the north will not help us out either. Nighttime lows drop to the lower to mid 30s across the board, prompting Freeze Warnings north of Kansas City. Those in the metro and south will still come close. This weekend will be cold. Highs on Saturday only stay in the 40s, with 30s Sunday. It looks like a dry start to Saturday, so outdoor plans will be best earlier in the day into the early afternoon. Once we get into late afternoon and early evening, we will watch for some rain to spread in from the west. This rain will be cold! The heart of the evening features higher chances, but staying just warm enough for rain. Overnight, as we drop closer to freezing, a bit of a wintry mix is possible. Those to the north/northwest of KC have a slightly higher chance of this happened. Just don’t be alarmed if you see a bit of wet snow mixing in Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs stay chilly through Wednesday of next week. Trick or treaters will need a few extra layers as temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Signs of a warmup by late next week back to near 60.

