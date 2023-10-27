Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Expect temps to drop as rain, snow chances persist for weekend

By Greg Bennett
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A first warn has been issued for today through Sunday due to significant drops in temperature and rain and snowfall chances.

Today, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out for early morning, but the temperatures that we are featuring this morning will be our high temperatures of the day.

For the rest of the day, we will see a fall-out in temperatures to the middle and lower 40s. To the north, freeze warnings are in place starting at 11 p.m. and will continue into Saturday late morning. In locations such as Buchanan County, all the way to the Iowa border, morning, low temperatures will be below freezing. During this time, a cold front begins to develop from the west and impact the viewing area.

For the greater Kansas City area, temperatures should still be above the freezing mark, and shower and thunderstorm activity will continue to build into the afternoon. Severe weather is unlikely but widespread. Moderate rain to heavy downpours will be common, which will be a major concern for commuting or outdoor activities.

As we move into Saturday night and into Sunday morning, models begin to split 50-50. Half of our models are indicating that a wintry mix will impact our northern counties early morning Sunday and will build as far south as Atchison County Kansas or Buchanan County, with a few isolated flurries closer to DeKalb County up to Harrison County.

The other half of our models indicate that a wintry mix can impact the metro and I-70 as early as 8 a.m. Sunday with the potential of snow showers by early afternoon to the metro.

The one thing that all the models indicate is that they all agree there is some form of frozen precipitation threat to the viewing area. This may be the first snow for many areas of the Missouri River Valley for the season.

Sunday’s temperatures will be chilling. Upper 30s are expected for afternoon high temperatures with winds gusting up to 25 mph. Windchill values look to drop into the lower 20s.

By Monday morning, low temperatures are expected in the lower and middle 20s with feel-like temperatures in the middle teens. Afternoon temperatures will rebound to the lower 40s but it will still be well below average forecast clear through the work week.

Halloween Tuesday will be cold for trick-or-treaters but dry. We do not anticipate any kind of precipitation chance but trick-or-treating timeframe between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. will mainly be in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s.

