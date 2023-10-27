Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

‘Enjoy every moment’: Man reflects on 2017 shooting

By Mark Poulose
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - In February 2017 a man walked into Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe with a gun and shot three people, killing one.

Adam Purington was sentenced to life in prison on hate crime and weapons charges. Officers say he was targeting Indian nationals and shouted racial slurs before the shooting.

One of the shooting victims that day was a man who tried to stop it from happening. Ian Grillot was 24 years old when he put his life on the line to save others. He has since moved from Olathe to rural Kansas as he continues forward after a tragic incident.

“Living in fear, life passes you by really quick if you don’t get back and live,” said Grillot.

Grillot still recalls the vivid details of the moment he stepped in to stop a senseless act of violence.

“The bullet went in through my hand, went up in here, came out down here because I was going to tackle him, and it went from trying to tackle him to pushing the gun out of my face,” he said. “Bullet went in here, it ricocheted off my collarbone, bounced off my spine, and then bounced back up sitting between my lung and heart.”

Life has changed for Grillot since that day. He now has a wife, two kids, and a third on the way. He said he thinks he’d made the same decision today that he did six years ago.

“Just because my life is lost, but one, or two, or five, or 30 are saved, it makes me tear up just thinking about it, sacrificing myself, but it’s worth it for the greater good,” said Grillot.

Grillot wants the public to know there are more people impacted by mass shootings than those struck by bullets.

“There’s a lot of people that suffer from these kinds of events that never get the help they truly need because they didn’t die or they weren’t shot,” Grillot said. “There is a lot more people involved in shootings than the ones killed and injured.”

Grillot says he still deals with the horrors of what happened six years ago. “The trauma doesn’t ever go away. You just find ways to cope or cover it,” he said. “Go to sleep and wake up. That’s all you can do. You never know which day is your last. You have to keep living. Easier said than done sometimes, but you have to keep persevering forward.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

rain generic
Kansas City breaks 125-year rainfall record
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Eric Stonestreet arrives at the &amp;quot;Modern Family&amp;quot; FYC Event on Wednesday, May...
Eric Stonestreet gifted surprise at Kansas City Chiefs game
File: Standoff in Costco parking lot ends with man in custody
Standoff in Costco parking lot ends with man in custody
Julie Dombo, a survivor and quadruple amputee, shares how she was at the right place at the...
Determined Derby woman, survivor defies odds again to meet Taylor Swift

Latest News

The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals refute ‘erroneous, misleading and inconsistent’ stadium cost reports
A holiday shopping tradition comes to an end after 36 years in Kansas City.
Junior League of KCMO celebrates 36 years of Holiday Mart with last showing
Junior League of KCMO celebrates 36 years of Holiday Mart with last showing
Junior League of KCMO celebrates 36 years of Holiday Mart with last showing
Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Mo., joined the Army in July 2020 and, after...
Missouri to lower flags as family honors life of soldier killed in crash
Toledo police lights
Kansas City woman, juvenile killed in crash near Emporia