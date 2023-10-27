‘Enjoy every moment’: Man reflects on 2017 shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - In February 2017 a man walked into Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe with a gun and shot three people, killing one.

Adam Purington was sentenced to life in prison on hate crime and weapons charges. Officers say he was targeting Indian nationals and shouted racial slurs before the shooting.

One of the shooting victims that day was a man who tried to stop it from happening. Ian Grillot was 24 years old when he put his life on the line to save others. He has since moved from Olathe to rural Kansas as he continues forward after a tragic incident.

“Living in fear, life passes you by really quick if you don’t get back and live,” said Grillot.

Grillot still recalls the vivid details of the moment he stepped in to stop a senseless act of violence.

“The bullet went in through my hand, went up in here, came out down here because I was going to tackle him, and it went from trying to tackle him to pushing the gun out of my face,” he said. “Bullet went in here, it ricocheted off my collarbone, bounced off my spine, and then bounced back up sitting between my lung and heart.”

Life has changed for Grillot since that day. He now has a wife, two kids, and a third on the way. He said he thinks he’d made the same decision today that he did six years ago.

“Just because my life is lost, but one, or two, or five, or 30 are saved, it makes me tear up just thinking about it, sacrificing myself, but it’s worth it for the greater good,” said Grillot.

Grillot wants the public to know there are more people impacted by mass shootings than those struck by bullets.

“There’s a lot of people that suffer from these kinds of events that never get the help they truly need because they didn’t die or they weren’t shot,” Grillot said. “There is a lot more people involved in shootings than the ones killed and injured.”

Grillot says he still deals with the horrors of what happened six years ago. “The trauma doesn’t ever go away. You just find ways to cope or cover it,” he said. “Go to sleep and wake up. That’s all you can do. You never know which day is your last. You have to keep living. Easier said than done sometimes, but you have to keep persevering forward.”

