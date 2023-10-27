Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Amber Alert suspect taken into custody, 1-year-old child found safe

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect accused of abducting a 1-year-old girl triggering an AMBER Alert in Missouri has been taken into custody.

The Kansas City Police Department reported that just before 8 p.m., a woman told officers she was inside a parked car with her 1-year-old granddaughter at the Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts when another female approached her and tried to get into the vehicle.

Officers stated that the victim exited the car in an attempt to get the suspect to leave her alone, but the suspect forced her way into the car.

As the victim tried to regain control of the vehicle, the suspect drove off. The victim told police she was knocked down and dragged for a short distance as the car drove off.

The incident resulted in law enforcement activating an AMBER Alert.

After the vehicle and child associated with the alert were located just before 10 p.m. near I-470 and Woods Chapel Road, police learned the suspect was inside a business.

KCPD said Lee’s Summit Police were called for a disturbance involving a woman, and said the woman barricaded herself inside a restaurant armed with a knife.

The child was found safe, and police stated the suspect was taken into custody about 1:45 a.m. Police stated they were still investigating the initial robbery and kidnapping.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

rain generic
Kansas City breaks 125-year rainfall record
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Eric Stonestreet arrives at the &amp;quot;Modern Family&amp;quot; FYC Event on Wednesday, May...
Eric Stonestreet gifted surprise at Kansas City Chiefs game
File: Standoff in Costco parking lot ends with man in custody
Standoff in Costco parking lot ends with man in custody
Julie Dombo, a survivor and quadruple amputee, shares how she was at the right place at the...
Determined Derby woman, survivor defies odds again to meet Taylor Swift

Latest News

I hope you have the heavy coats ready if you’re heading out on this fine Friday night!
First Warn 5 Forecast, 10/27
The Reserve at Lenexa Apartments, October 17, 2023
Lenexa Fire Department says discarded smoking materials caused large apartment fire
What Leawood thinks about its new neighbor, Travis Kelce
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Kansas City weather forces changes to some Halloween weekend events
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals refute ‘erroneous, misleading and inconsistent’ stadium cost reports