Amber Alert suspect taken into custody, 1-year-old child found safe

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect accused of abducting a 1-year-old girl triggering an AMBER Alert in Missouri has been taken into custody.

The Kansas City Police Department reported that just before 8 p.m., a woman told officers she was inside a parked car with her 1-year-old granddaughter at the Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts when another female approached her and tried to get into the vehicle.

Officers stated that the victim exited the car in an attempt to get the suspect to leave her alone, but the suspect forced her way into the car.

As the victim tried to regain control of the vehicle, the suspect drove off. The victim told police she was knocked down and dragged for a short distance as the car drove off.

The incident resulted in law enforcement activating an AMBER Alert.

After the vehicle and child associated with the alert were located just before 10 p.m. near I-470 and Woods Chapel Road, police learned the suspect was inside a business.

KCPD said Lee’s Summit Police were called for a disturbance involving a woman, and said the woman barricaded herself inside a restaurant armed with a knife.

The child was found safe, and police stated the suspect was taken into custody about 1:45 a.m. Police stated they were still investigating the initial robbery and kidnapping.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

