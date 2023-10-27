Aging & Style
Amber Alert canceled, missing 1-year-old girl found safe

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 1-year-old girl.

KCPD said it is looking for missing 1-year-old Kemaya Hill. At 10:01 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the girl was found and is safe.

She was taken in a white 2008 Saturn Vue with Missouri license plate EG6A5J.

KCPD said the vehicle was last seen at 42nd and Noland Road in Independence.

Police said the girl is wearing a green shirt and brown pants.

