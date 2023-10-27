Aging & Style
2017 Olathe shooting survivor shares thoughts years later

By Joe Hennessy
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting at Austin’s Bar and Grill was stopped because of Ian Grillot’s actions, but that day comes back to mind following the mass shooting in Maine.

He met with KCTV5 on Thursday to share where he is mentally and physically now.

Grillot was at the bar and grill in February of 2017, sitting up against the wall, when a man walked in with a gun. The man, Adam Purington, opened fire and shot three people, killing one.

Purington was sentenced to life in prison on hate crime and weapons charges and officers said he was targeting Indian nationals and shouted racial slurs before the shooting.

Grillot was just 24 years old when this happened and has since moved away from Olathe. He now lives in rural Kansas with his wife, and two kids, and has one on the way.

“Just because my life is lost, but one, or two, or five, or 30 are saved, it makes me tear up just thinking about it, sacrificing myself, but it’s worth it for the greater good,” he said.

A bullet went through his hand when going to tackle the gunman, but that objective changed to just getting the gun away from his face. A bullet then hit him in the shoulder area, it ricocheted off his collarbone, bounced off his spine, and bounced back up to end up sitting between his lung and heart.

He said he feels much better now than he did, but he still has some pain in his chest area. His life is much different now as he continues to live with that trauma, but overall, he finds ways to cope and move on. Easier said than done for many, but he said it’s just something you have to do.

His flight-or-fight response kicked in -- fight. He said that it was completely okay that some were wired to fly, but he knew he had to fight.

“I knew that the smartest move in my deck of cards, which wasn’t very many, was to wait and try to do something after he stopped that senseless act of hate that he did unfortunately,” he said.

He still feels guilt that he didn’t act sooner but there could have been many more injured or killed if he didn’t do something.

Now it’s about moving past that day. He’s trying his best to stay positive and persevere through it, but does feel for survivors and family or friends of those who lose their lives to senseless acts of hate finding it hard to get help though.

“There’s a lot of people that suffer in silence, and rest in peace to those that perished, but there are lives still ticking that are now in the dark and don’t know how to get help.”

