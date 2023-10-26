Want a reservation at Winter Skies? It will cost you double from last year.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A year ago, the 42nd floor of the Sheraton Crown Center reopened as a holiday-themed pop-up bar.

The announcement was met with so much enthusiasm that its 500 reservations sold out in 90 seconds.

That was when reservations were $35 per person. This year, that rate doubles.

Skies Kansas City posted to social media that customers will have to pay $70 per person, and that does not cover dining expenses.

Reservation availabilities for Nov. 16 and Nov. 18 go live on this site at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Skies Kansas City stated that reservations have been extended to three hours, one more than last holiday season.

Tables will be available in 2-seat, 4-seat, and a single 6-seat configuration. The business stated that if customers don’t book all seats at a 4-top table, they may share with others.

The bar will offer a winter wonderland cocktail menu in partnership with Kansas City’s Restless Spirits distillery. Beer, wine, and a complete dinner menu of entrees and dessert offerings will also be available.

A portion of each ticket sale will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

