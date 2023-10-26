Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Training video shows how Kansas City-area crashes are investigated

Shawnee Police Department holds a training to help officers and deputies investigate crashes in...
Shawnee Police Department holds a training to help officers and deputies investigate crashes in the future.(Heidi Schmidt | Shawnee Police Department)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police officers and deputies from several Kansas City-area agencies are training to make sure they are on top of the latest tools available when it comes to investigating crashes.

Video provided by the Shawnee Police Department shows officers completing an Advanced Traffic Crash Investigation class. The Shawnee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is in charge of the class.

Before watching the video below, we want to make sure you are aware that the department used training mannequins in the drills and no one was injured during the training.

Wednesday, officers trained by conducting hands-on investigations of simulated crash scenarios.

ALSO READ: Excelsior Springs employee exposed to cyanide, arsenic left in drug disposal box

After crashing into props and mannequins the officers used their knowledge to examine debris and gather evidence.

The Shawnee Police Department Training Officers say the skills from the session will help the officers investigate crashes involving pedestrians, bicycles, and motorcycles in the future.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

rain generic
Kansas City breaks 125-year rainfall record
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Eric Stonestreet arrives at the &amp;quot;Modern Family&amp;quot; FYC Event on Wednesday, May...
Eric Stonestreet gifted surprise at Kansas City Chiefs game
File: Standoff in Costco parking lot ends with man in custody
Standoff in Costco parking lot ends with man in custody
Julie Dombo, a survivor and quadruple amputee, shares how she was at the right place at the...
Determined Derby woman, survivor defies odds again to meet Taylor Swift

Latest News

I hope you have the heavy coats ready if you’re heading out on this fine Friday night!
First Warn 5 Forecast, 10/27
The Reserve at Lenexa Apartments, October 17, 2023
Lenexa Fire Department says discarded smoking materials caused large apartment fire
What Leawood thinks about its new neighbor, Travis Kelce
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Kansas City weather forces changes to some Halloween weekend events
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals refute ‘erroneous, misleading and inconsistent’ stadium cost reports