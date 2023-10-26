Training video shows how Kansas City-area crashes are investigated

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police officers and deputies from several Kansas City-area agencies are training to make sure they are on top of the latest tools available when it comes to investigating crashes.

Video provided by the Shawnee Police Department shows officers completing an Advanced Traffic Crash Investigation class. The Shawnee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is in charge of the class.

Before watching the video below, we want to make sure you are aware that the department used training mannequins in the drills and no one was injured during the training.

Wednesday, officers trained by conducting hands-on investigations of simulated crash scenarios.

After crashing into props and mannequins the officers used their knowledge to examine debris and gather evidence.

The Shawnee Police Department Training Officers say the skills from the session will help the officers investigate crashes involving pedestrians, bicycles, and motorcycles in the future.

