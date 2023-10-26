Sporting KC fans brave weather conditions to watch MLS Cup Playoff match

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Sporting KC played its biggest match in almost two years Wednesday night at Children’s Mercy Park.

SKC squared off against the San Jose Earthquakes in the Wild Card round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. With a penalty kick win, Sporting KC earned the right to play St. Louis City SC in a best-of-three playoff series. KCTV5 caught up with fans who braved the rainy elements to cheer on Sporting.

“I’ve been so excited all day I feel like my heart is going to race out of my chest,” said Katherine Seiple.

Sporting KC started the season win-less in its first 10 matches. Still, the team rallied to make the playoffs.

“It pays to stick around,” said SKC fan, Joe Bush. “Pays to believe.”

The Cauldron, home of SKC’s rowdiest fans, wanted to make an impact on the game.

“It’s a mad house as it should be,” said Greg Overby. “This is the best atmosphere. This is soccer nation, right here.”

“You have to come out here. You have to experience it,” said Chris Baldwin, who sits in the front row of the Cauldron. “Come ready to sing and chant, and dance, and have a great time, make lots of noise, and get after the other team all night.”

Fans braved the elements to be at Wednesday night’s game. Although the night was full of misty drizzle, fans made their voices heard.

“I think it’s great,” said Kaitlyn Alley. “It’s going to be an awesome atmosphere.”

“I think it’s a very supportive atmosphere and I love that everybody in here is super into the game and look out and care for one another.”

Fans told us win, lose, or draw, they will always support Sporting KC.

“I don’t think at the beginning of the year, any of us thought we would be here,” Seiple said. “We’ve been behind the boys since day 1 and we’ll be there as far as they are going to go.”

