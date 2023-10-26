Aging & Style
Scuba divers locate several vehicles in Truman Lake

By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT
NEAR CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - Scuba divers removed several vehicles from Truman Lake on Wednesday.

“We found in total seven vehicles,” said Kris Miller, owner of Ozarks Scuba.

He decided to look in Truman Lake just to see what he could find. 

“We believe in a lot of cases, maybe the only way anything gets found is in our local waters,” said Miller. 

That’s how divers found the seven vehicles. They looped in the Henry County Sheriff’s office to make sure these can get out of the water. He says he hopes that one day, he can find something that might bring closure to a family.

”You never know what you’re gonna find,” said Miller.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will do the investigation.

