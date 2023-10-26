Money from Kansas City’s marijuana tax helps expand winter weather response

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tax money from taxes on marijuana will help people without permanent homes survive the Kansas City winter.

Members of the city council approved a plan Thursday to appropriate $500,000 raised by the tax to help fund the city’s Extreme Weather Program. Affordable housing and fighting homelessness is one of three pillars leaders said the money would be used for when voters passed the tax last year.

The program provides funding that allows the Housing Department to work with eight shelters and 16 other organizations to shelter, transport, and provide other services to the houseless population in Kansas City.

Beginning Nov. 1, the city’s plan calls for shelters to extend the hours guests are allowed to stay when the temperatures drop below 32 degrees. The shelters expect to begin seeing a larger number of people seeking shelter as it gets colder outside.

The KCATA will provide free transportation to and from shelter locations beginning Dec. 1. Kansas City’s Public Works Department will also provide free warming bus with social workers on board during certain times over the winter months to help people get services available to them.

A street outreach effort will also make the rounds to known encampments to help provide coats, gloves, blankets, and other supplies to people who stay outside instead of spending nights at a shelter.

Kansas City’s Extreme Weather Plan to address houselessness also includes providing mental health support, medical care, and transitional living support to help as many people move into stable housing.

While not directly included in the city’s cold weather plan, the city’s new Fountain Card is expected to help at least some people struggling to find permanent housing. The cards will be available for the first time beginning in January.

ALSO READ: Jackson County property tax bills go out as lawyers seek restraining order

The cards will serve as a municipal ID card. They are designed to help people who do not have a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license. The program will be managed through the Kansas City Health Department. It will help people access services provided by the city while also help them rent apartments and open savings accounts. The ID cards will also help people experiencing homelessness access some of those services.

Each card is good for 10 years for adults. Minors who apply for a card will be required to renew it after five years.

Kansas City’s city manager is required to report back to the city council before Dec. 1 with an update on the implementation of the extreme weather plan for the upcoming winter.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.