Missouri security expert explains how people can reclaim their power during an active shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After Wednesday’s mass shooting in Maine claimed the lives of at least 18 people, conversations continue about what can be done to keep people safe in public places. Local security experts say the time to prepare is now and it starts with knowing how to protect yourself.

According to security expert Vaughn Baker, you have three options: lockout, takeout, or get out.

“Lewiston is a small community, 35,000 people and just a small police department and so if it can happen there it can happen anywhere,” said Strategos international president Vaughn Baker.

He says although you can never predict when an active shooting will happen, you can reclaim your power by getting ready. Baker said the first step is to accept what’s happening, and then decide how to proceed.

“You ask and answer three questions. How can I lock out the area I’m in or can I lock out the area I’m in? How can I get out of the area I’m in,” said Baker, “Or God forbid if I had to what do I have on me or around me if I didn’t have a choice but I can fight back with by myself or with a group of people to stop the attacker and allow the group to escape?”

Baker said public places like restaurants and retail stores are targets for perpetrators because the goal is to attack as many people as possible. For example, Wednesday’s mass shooting centered on a restaurant and bowling alley. In 2017, another shooting targeted a Las Vegas music festival.

“Many people in that incident reacted by getting down in the fetal position. Very natural reaction, but not the right response. Why? Getting in a fetal position stationary makes you a much easier target. It’s time to get out of that area where bad things are happening,” said Baker.

After assessing your surroundings, he says it’s best to use your intuition to respond. He demonstrated how you can make the most of what you have around you to protect yourself using items like an extension cord, belt, or rope. First you tie a knot, wrap it around a door handle, and pull it to keep it shut. This prevents an attacker from coming in. You can also create a bridge using tables to lock out the perpetrator.

“Law enforcement, military, cannot be everywhere at all times. So if I can teach you how to keep yourself safe, I’ve just given you a skill that’s gonna reduce fear in your life and also could save your life,” said Baker.

Having this knowledge can help people feel more empowered in the face of danger.

“Fear comes from having a problem without a solution. What we’re offering is a solution to the problem, telling people what’s not likely to occur, but you now have a solution to a potential problem if God forbid it does occur and as a result, we reduce fear and we don’t increase it.”

