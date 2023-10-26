Missouri House speaker says he won’t resign amid allegations of filing false finance reports

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri House speaker Dean Plocher, a Republican from St. Louis, dismissed a report alleging he filed false expense documents as an “administrative error.”

The report was compiled and published by the nonprofit news site The Missouri Independent through a series of public records requests. Those records revealed that Plocher had requested and received a reimbursement of $1,199.60 for a plane ticket to the 2023 Uniform Law Commission conference in Honolulu.

The Independent discovered that seven months earlier, “Plocher for Missouri,” the organization backing Plocher’s campaign for Lieutenant Governor, reported paying that same amount for airfare to the conference.

The Independent subsequently discovered at least eight other instances since 2018, when the legislature had reimbursed Plocher for campaign expenses.

“We self-reported and immediately corrected the administrative errors referenced,” Plocher posted on social media following the Independent’s reporting. “Missourians deserve complete transparency and accountability from their elected representatives, which I’ve delivered and will continue to deliver as Speaker.”

House Majority Leader Jonathan Patterson, a Republican from Lee’s Summit, who was recently elected to succeed Plocher as speaker in 2025, issued a measured response to the allegations.

“The House of Representatives has a bipartisan process in place to review these matters and ensure that Missourians can have confidence in the integrity of the General Assembly,” Patterson told the bureau. “Upon the conclusion of their work, we will review and act upon their recommendations just as we have previously with similar matters.”

Some other Republicans have been far more forceful in admonishing Plocher, with some even calling for his immediate resignation.

“While these are merely accusations, there seems to be a pattern developing,” said Rep. Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton. “As a conservative member of the Missouri House, I have lost confidence that Speaker Plocher can lead effectively. I believe he needs to devote his time to clearing his name and serving his district, and he cannot do all that while remaining Speaker of the House. That is why I am calling on him to resign as Speaker.”

Plocher told conservative media outlet The Missouri Times Thursday that he doesn’t plan to resign amid calls from within his party.

The investigation was published one month after another report by the Independent that Plocher had aggressively pushed for the legislature to grant a nearly $800,000 contract to a web-based software company, Fireside, to replace the system used to communicate with constituents.

In pursuing the deal, Plocher allegedly threatened to fire a nonpartisan House staff member who raised security and cost concerns about the proposed system.

The House Ethics Committee is scheduled to meet on Friday, with the agenda implying the panel may “discuss a personnel inquiry.”

Behind The Missouri Independent’s reporting

Missouri House speaker Dean Plocher accused the outlet that published the investigation about his finance reports, The Missouri Independent, of having a heavy “liberal bias” and that the outlet is “funded by George Soros.”

The Independent is part of States Newsroom, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and individual donors, – but there is no indication in any public filing that the group has received any funding from the 93-year-old Hungarian-American billionaire. It’s a claim that has already been debunked.

Notably, Plocher didn’t cite any specific part of the investigations in which the publication made a factual error.

The Missouri Independent is “a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics, and policy.”

The outlet’s editor-in-chief, Jason Hancock, told the news bureau his process for reporting on the stories about Plocher relied on the traditional journalistic process, using official records secured through Missouri’s open records law.

“I got records pertaining to Fireside in September, and they included the speaker asking for reimbursement for his Hawaii trip,” Hancock told the bureau. “The cost of the ticket matched a campaign expenditure, so on Oct. 5, I asked for the speaker’s expense reports to see if it was the same flight and an isolated incident.”

Hancock said the records were delivered six days later, after which he contacted Plocher.

“On Friday, I reached out to the speaker through House comms and his campaign to tell him what I found and ask for an interview or comment,” Hancock said. “They responded Monday to inform me that they had begun paying back some of the misappropriated funds.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.